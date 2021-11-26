COVID: 13,764 new cases, 71 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been new 13,764 cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 71 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 12,448 new cases and 85 more victims on Wednesday.

Some 649,998 more tests have been done, compared to 562,505 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 2.2% to 2.1%.

Intensive care cases are up 15 to 588 and hospital admissions up 60 to 4,689.

The currently positive are 166,598, up 7,281 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,668,257, up 6,404 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,968,341, and the death toll 133,486.