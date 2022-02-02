COVID: 133,142 new cases, 427 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 133,142 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 427 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 57,715 new cases and 349 more victims Monday.

The currently positive are 2,476,514, down 116,092 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 8,492,983, up 248,971on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 11,116,422, and the death toll 146,925.

Some 1,246,987 more tests have been done, compared to 478,314 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 12% to 10.1%.

Intensive care cases are down 35 to 1,549 and hospital admissions down 40 to 19,873.