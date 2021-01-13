COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 14,242 new COVID cases, and 616 new deaths from the virus, in Italy over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday there were 12,532 new cases and 448 new deaths, ANSA reports.

Total cases since the start of the epidemic are now 2,303,263, and the death toll 79,819.

The currently positive are 570,040 (-5,939 compared to Monday), while the discharged and recovered are 1,653,404 (+19,565).

Some 141,641 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours, compared to 91,656 on Monday.

The positivity rate is 10.05%, down from 13.6% Monday.

Intensive care cases are down six and hospital admissions up 109.