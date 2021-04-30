EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:50, 30 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 14,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy over the last 24 hours, and 288 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

    That compares with 13,385 new cases and 344 more victims on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The total case tally has now passed the four million mark, at 4,009,208.

    The death toll is 120,544.

    The currently positive are 438,709 (-4,062 on Wednesday), and the recovered and discharged 3,449,955 (+18,088).

    Some 330,075 more tests have been done, compared with 336,336 Wednesday.

    The positivity rate has risen 0.3%, from 4.0% to 4.3%.

    Intensive care cases have fallen by 71, and hospital admissions by 509.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!