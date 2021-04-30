COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 14,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy over the last 24 hours, and 288 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 13,385 new cases and 344 more victims on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The total case tally has now passed the four million mark, at 4,009,208.

The death toll is 120,544.

The currently positive are 438,709 (-4,062 on Wednesday), and the recovered and discharged 3,449,955 (+18,088).

Some 330,075 more tests have been done, compared with 336,336 Wednesday.

The positivity rate has risen 0.3%, from 4.0% to 4.3%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 71, and hospital admissions by 509.



