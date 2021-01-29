COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 14,372 more COVID-19 cases, and 492 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday.

This compares with 15,204 new cases and 467 more deaths Wednesday, it said, ANSA reports.

Some 275,179 tests have been made in the last 24 hours, down from 293,770 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 5.2%, compared to 5.17% Wednesday.

Intensive care cases are down 64, and hospital admissions down 383.