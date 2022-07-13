COVID: 142,967 new cases, 157 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 142,967 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 157 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 37,756 new cases and 127 more victims Monday.

It is the highest daily death toll since the end of April.

The number of new tests was the highest since March, at 550,706.

The positivity rate is up from 20% to around 26%.

Intensive care cases are up 15 to 375 and hospital admissions up 270 to 9,724.

The currently positive are 1,350,481, up 46,463 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 18,147,449, up 97,438 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 19,667,320, and the death toll 169,390. (ANSA).

Photo: ansa.it