COVID: 143,898 new cases, 378 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 143,898 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 378 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 155,697 new cases and 389 more victims Thursday.

Some 1,051,288 more tests have been done, compared to 1,039,756 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 15% to 13.7%.

Intensive care cases are down 15 to 1,630 and hospital admissions down 57 to 19,796.

The currently positive are 2,668,828, down 37,625 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 7,869,583, up 181,594 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 10,683,948, and the death toll 145,537.