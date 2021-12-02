COVID: 15,085 new cases, 103 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 15,085 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 103 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 12,764 new cases and 89 more victims Tuesday.

Some 573,775 more tests have been done, compared to 719,972 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 1.8% to 2.6%.

Intensive care cases are up three to 686 and hospital admissions up 21 to 5,248.

The currently positive are 199,783, up 5,513 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,709,906, up 9,457 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,043,620, and the death toll 133,931.