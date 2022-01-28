COVID: 155,697 new cases, 389 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 155,697 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 389 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares to 167,206 new cases and 426 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 1,039,756 more tests have been done, compared to 1,097,287 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 15.2% to 14.97%.

Intensive care cases are down 20 to 1,645 and hospital admissions down 148 to 19,853.

The currently positive are 2,706,453, down 10,128 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 7,687,989, up 165,779 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 10,539,601, and the death toll 145,159.