    14:41, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 16,168 new cases, 469 more victims, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 16,168 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 469 more victims, the health ministry said Wednesday.

    That compares with 13,447 new cases and 476 more victims on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Some 334,766 more tests have been done, compared with 304,990 Tuesday.

    The positivity rate is up 0.4%, from 4.4% to 4.8%.

    Intensive care cases have fallen by 36, and hospital admissions by 583.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,809,193, and the death toll 115,557.

    The currently positive are514,660 (-4,560 on Tuesday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,178,976 (+20,251) , and those in domestic isolation 484,801 (-3,941).


