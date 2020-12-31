EN
    11:11, 31 December 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM Some 16,202 more COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 575 new victims, the health ministry said Wednesday.

    This compared with 11,212 new COVID-19 cases and 659 new victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    There have been 169,045 new swabs in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate rising by 0.9% to 9.6%.

    The positivity rate Tuesday was 8.7%, down from 12.5% Monday and 14.4% Sunday.


