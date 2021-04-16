COVID: 16,974 new cases, 380 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 16,974 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 380 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 16,168 new cases and 469 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 319,633 more tests have been done, compared with 334,766 Wednesday.

The positivity rate has risen by 0.5% from 4.8% to 5.3%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 73, and hospital admissions by 782.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,826,156, and the death toll 115,937.

The currently positive are 510,023 (-4,637 on Wednesday) the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,200,196 (+21,220), and those in domestic isolation 481,019 (-3,782).