COVID: 167,206 new cases, 426 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFROM - There have been 167,206 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 426 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 186,740 new cases and 469 more victims Tuesday.

Some 1,097,287 more tests have been done, compared to 1,397,245 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 13.4% to 15.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 29 to 1,665, and hospital admissions down 26 to 20,001.

The currently positive are 2,716,581, up 27,319 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 7,522,210, up 139,421 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 10,383,561, and the death toll 144,770.