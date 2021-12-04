COVID: 17,030 new cases, 74 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 17,030 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 74 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 16,806 new cases and 72 more victims Thursday.

Some 588,445 more tests have been done, compared to 679,462 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 2.5% to 2.9%.

Intensive care cases are up 10 to 708, and hospital admissions up 87 to 5,385.

The currently positive are 216,154, up 7,283 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,727,214, up 9,658 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,077,445, and the death toll 134,077.