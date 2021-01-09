COVID: 17,533 new cases, 620 victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 17,533 new COVID cases and 620 new victims in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday.

That compares with 18,020 new COVID cases and 414 new victims Thursday, ANSA reports.

The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 2,237,890, and the death toll 77,911.

There have been 140,267 swabs in the last 24 hours, compared to 121,275 Thursday.

The latest positivity rate is 12.5%, 2.3% down on Thursday's 14.8%.

The latest number of intensive-care cases is steady at 2,587.

Hospital admissions are 22 units, taking the total to 23,313.

The currently positive are 570,389 (-666 in the 24 hours), the recovered and discharged 1,589,590 (+17,575), and some 544,489 people (-688) are in domestic self-isolation.