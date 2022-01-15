COVID: 186,253 new cases, 4th wave high 360 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 186,253 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and a fourth-eave high of 360 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 184,615 new cases and 316 more victims Thursday.

Some 1,132,309 more tests have been done, compared to 1,181,179 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 15.6% to 16.4%.

Intensive care cases are up 11 to 1,679 and hospital admissions up 371 to 18,019.