COVID: 186,740 new cases, 468 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 186,740 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 468 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 77,696 new cases and 352 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 1,397,245 more tests have been done, compared with 519,293 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 15% to 13.36%.

Intensive care cases are up nine to 1,694 and hospital admissions up 162 to 20,027.

The currently positive are 2,689,166, down 20,691 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 7,379,112, up 231,500 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 10,212,621, and the death toll 144,343.