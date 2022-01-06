COVID: 189,109 new cases, 231 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been a new record 189,109 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 231 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 170,844 new cases and 259 more victims Tuesday.

Some 1,094,255 more tests have been done, compared with 1,228,410 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 13.9% to 17.28%.

Intensive care cases have risen by 36 to 1,428 and hospital admissions by 452 to 13,364.

The currently positive are 1,265,297, up 140,245 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 5,163,605, up 30,333 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 6,566,947, and the death toll 138,045.