COVID-19: 1,080 medical workers vaccinated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Over three days of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign 1,080 medical workers and sanitary and epidemiological service staff were vaccinated in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

360 people got vaccinated on February 1, 620 on February 2 and 100 on February 3 since the beginning of the first stage of mass vaccination. 100% of medical workers included into the lists in Nauryzbai district were inoculated, or 160 people. All those vaccinated feel well, no side effects were detected. After the injection all of them were monitored at special space for 30 minutes.

According to the Almaty healthcare department 2,050 people are expected to get COVID-19 vaccine in February. Workers of the infectious diseases hospitals, ambulance units, intensive care units, sanitary and epidemiological service are the first in the line for shots. Teachers of schools, universities, medical service workers will be the second to get vaccine.

As earlier reported, the staged vaccination started on February 1 the countrywide. Notably, COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary.



