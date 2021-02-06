COVID-19: 1,141 new cases in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
According to the updated statistics, the highest number of fresh daily infections was registered in Pavlodar region – 223. In addition, three areas in the country added three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases, including Akmola region with 153 new COVID-19 cases, Nur-Sultan city with 161 new COVID-19 cases, and Almaty city with 120 new COVID-19 cases.
82 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 81 – in West Kazakhstan region, 65 – in Almaty region, 62 – in North Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Karaganda region, 48 – in East Kazakhstan region, 45 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 193,966.