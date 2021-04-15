EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:47, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 1,186 got vaccinated in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,186 people got vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports.

    As of April 14, 1,186 people were administered the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine, including 30 health workers, 33 teachers, 3 students, 34 with underlying conditions, 968 locals. 11,235 people got the first shot of the vaccine between February 1 and April 14, 2,893 the second shot.

    As earlier reported, the free mass vaccination in the region started on April 3. 8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to the city on April 9.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!