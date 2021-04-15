COVID-19: 1,186 got vaccinated in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,186 people got vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports.

As of April 14, 1,186 people were administered the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine, including 30 health workers, 33 teachers, 3 students, 34 with underlying conditions, 968 locals. 11,235 people got the first shot of the vaccine between February 1 and April 14, 2,893 the second shot.

As earlier reported, the free mass vaccination in the region started on April 3. 8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to the city on April 9.