    21:05, 30 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 1,294 new cases, seven deaths reported in Mongolia

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Daily COVID-19 press briefing for today, July 30, by the Ministry of Health reported that 1,294 new coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours after tests were carried out at PCR laboratories across the country, MONTSAME reports.

    In specific, 398 new cases were confirmed in Ulaanbaatar city, and 896 cases were detected in rural regions.

    As a result, the nationwide infection tally is now 162,869. In the last 24 hours, 2,126 coronavirus patients were recovered and discharged from hospital.

    The Ministry also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 809.


