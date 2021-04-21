COVID-19: 1,347 deaths, 30,624 cases registered in 24h in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 374,682 deaths from COVID-19, as per the daily update published by the Health Ministry on Monday (Apr. 19). In 24 hours, 1,347 new fatalities were confirmed by health state secretariats, Agencia Brasil reports.

The country’s total case tally stands at 13,973,695. From Sunday to Monday, 30,624 new cases were notified. The figures also reveal that 1,138,301 patients are being monitored, with another 12,460,712 (89.2 percent of the infected) having recovered.

States

Thus far, São Paulo has reported 2,750,300 people contaminated. Other Brazilian states with a high case count are Minas Gerais (1,281,421) and Rio Grande do Sul (922,550). Acre still has the lowest case load (75,599), followed by Roraima (93,790) and Amapá (103,374).

São Paulo also ranks first in number of deaths, with 88,528. Rio de Janeiro (41,418) and Minas Gerais (30,397) come next. The states with the lowest amount of fatalities are Acre (1,433), Roraima (1,445), and Amapá (1,477).