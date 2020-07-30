08:23, 30 July 2020 | GMT +6
COVID-19: 1,472 new cases over past day
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,472 cases of coronavirus infection including 644 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 226/104
Almaty city - 208/107
Shymkent city - 55/34
Akmola region - 59/36
Aktobe region - 24/13
Almaty region - 69/46
Atyrau region - 64/52
East Kazakhstan region - 211/66
Zhambyl region - 52/24
West Kazakhstan region - 79/46
Karaganda region - 107/25
Kostanay region - 67/19
Kyzylorda region - 54/30
Mangistau region - 44/8
Pavlodar region - 65/14
North Kazakhstan region - 65/4
Turkestan region - 23/16
To date, 87,664 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.