COVID-19: 1,500 on average tested positive in Kazakhstan every day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINORM «An average growth of registered coronavirus cases for the past month made 4.5%,» Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat told a briefing.

She stressed that the coronavirus situation remains serious globally as well as in Kazakhstan. Many countries face the second wave of infection. The number of infections keeps on growing day after day. An average growth of registered coronavirus cases for the past month made 4.5%, in the regions it grew from 2 to 8%. As of today there are 44,100 confirmed cases the countrywide.

According to her, 200 died from coronavirus. The most of cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Karaganda cities, West and East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty regions.