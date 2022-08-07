COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,988 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 521 are in Nur-Sultan, 295 – in Almaty, 32 – in Shymkent, 106 – in Akmola region, 66 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Almaty region, 31 – in Zhetyssu region, 39 – in Atyrau region, 33 – in East Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Abai region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 67 – in West Kazakhstan region, 339 – in Karaganda region, 32 – in Ulytau region, 97 – in Kyzylorda region,

36 – in Kyzylorda region, 34 – in Mangistau region, 95 – in Pavlodar region, 33 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 16 – in Turkistan region. The total tally of those infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reached 1,366,832 since the pandemic beginning.

2,652 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, which raises the country's total tally of recoveries to 1,325,671. Of them, 1,131 are in Nur-Sultan, 465 – in Almaty, 218 – in Shymkent, 156 – in Almaty region, 136 – in Zhetyssu region, 53 – in East Kazakhstan region, 7 –in West Kazakhstan region, 355 – in Karaganda region, 30 – in Ulytau region, 62 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 22 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 28,469 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection countrywide as of August 7, 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare says. 1,466 patients are in hospitals, and 27,003 patients are at home care. 34 patients are in serious condition, and nine patients are critically ill. Five patients are on life support.