    10:00, 26 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 10 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, April 26, Kazinform reports.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    The city of Shymkent, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions go ‘green’.


