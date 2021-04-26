COVID-19: 10 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, April 26, Kazinform reports.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

The city of Shymkent, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions go ‘green’.