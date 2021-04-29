EN
    10:17, 29 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 10 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 regions of Kazakhstan are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, April 29, Kazinform reports.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red zone’.

    Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions entered the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions go ‘green’.


