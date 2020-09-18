EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:25, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 100 in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –3,835 people, including 40 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 3,835 COVID-19 patients, 1,967 are being treated in hospitals and 1,868 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    There are 100 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 13 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 15 patients are on ventilators.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!