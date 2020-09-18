COVID-19: 100 in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –3,835 people, including 40 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Out of 3,835 COVID-19 patients, 1,967 are being treated in hospitals and 1,868 are receiving outpatient treatment.

There are 100 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 13 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 15 patients are on ventilators.