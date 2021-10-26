COVID-19: 102 patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 50,548 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of October 26, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

8,860 patients are staying in hospitals, 41,688 are receiving outpatient treatment. 612 of them are in critical condition, 157 in extremely critical condition, while 102 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,353 more coronavirus cases.