EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:03, 17 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 11 regions and 3 cities of Kazakhstan go ‘green’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow area’ as of today, December 16, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

    As earlier reported, 546 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!