COVID-19: 11% rise in new cases ends downward trend - GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 120,057 new COVID-19 cases in the September 14-20 period, up by 11.3% on the 107,876 of the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The foundation said the increase in contagion ended a downward trend that had lasted four weeks.

It said contagion was up in 15 of Italy's regions.

The report said that the number of COVID intensive-care admissions fell 8% over the last week, admissions to ordinary hospital wards were down 9.6% and coronavirus-linked deaths dropped by 12.8% from 383 to 334.

Photo: ANSA








