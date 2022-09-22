EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 22 September 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 11% rise in new cases ends downward trend - GIMBE

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 120,057 new COVID-19 cases in the September 14-20 period, up by 11.3% on the 107,876 of the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The foundation said the increase in contagion ended a downward trend that had lasted four weeks.

    It said contagion was up in 15 of Italy's regions.

    The report said that the number of COVID intensive-care admissions fell 8% over the last week, admissions to ordinary hospital wards were down 9.6% and coronavirus-linked deaths dropped by 12.8% from 383 to 334.


    Photo: ANSA



    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!