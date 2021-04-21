EN
    14:12, 21 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 12,074 new cases, 390 deaths in 24 hours

    ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 12,074 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 390 sufferers of the coronavirus have died here in that time.

    Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 117,633.

    The ministry said 294,045 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and 4.1% of them were positive, ANSA reports.

    It said the pressure on the health system had eased, with 3,151 patients in intensive care, down 93 with respect to Monday.


