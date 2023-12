NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 12:35 p.m. May 11, 2020 Kazakhstan recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, the special website coronavirus2020.kz reads.

3 new cases were registered in Almaty, 5 in Karaganda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Aktobe region.

As of now the coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan settled at 5,138.