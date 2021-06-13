COVID-19: 12 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 regions in Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 13, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the only area to remain in the ‘red zone’.

Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty and Shymkent cities, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,058 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 401,272 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 376,831 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.