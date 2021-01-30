EN
    COVID-19: 13,574 new cases in 24 hours, 477 deaths, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 13,574 news cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

    It said 477 COVID-19 sufferers had died here in the time, ANSA reports.

    The figures were a slight improvement on Thursday's, when 14,372 new cases and 492 deaths were reported.

    Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 87,858.

    The ministry said 268,750 tests had been done, down from 275.179 on Thursday, and the ratio of positive cases with respect to the total was 5.05%, down from 5.2%.


