EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 12 June 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 13 new cases, 6 recoveries in Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,862, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 13, seven fresh infections were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, five – in Almaty city and one more in Almaty region.

    Six people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours. Almaty city and Karaganda region added 3 COVID-19 recoveries each.

    A total of 1,292,082 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!