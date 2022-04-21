EN
    08:43, 21 April 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 14 new cases recorded in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 3 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city added the highest number of fresh infections in the last day – 6. 3 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Turkestan regions registered 1 COVID-19 case each.

    A total of 1,305,431 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.


