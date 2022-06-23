EN
    11:15, 23 June 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 14 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, compared to 11 recoveries reported a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Eight people beat COVID-19 in Almaty city and six more in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in one day.

    Since the onset of the pandemic 1,292,194 people made recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


