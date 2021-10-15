COVID-19: 142 classes in N Kazakhstan under quarantine

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 166 pupils in North Kazakhstan were detected in North Kazakhstan over the past two weeks, Kazinform reports.

Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Arman Kushbasov said that the close contacts traced have reached 1,987. As a result, 142 classes in 78 schools of the region switched to offline learning. No schools were closed due to coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Since October 15, 2021, 242 more children were tested positive for coronavirus.

Observance of preventive, sanitary and epidemiological measures at schools are constantly monitored. Wearing of masks is a must.