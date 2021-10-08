COVID-19: 147 classes quarantined in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Between September 1 and October 8, 572 schoolchildren, 98 students of universities and colleges were tested positive for coronavirus in Kostanay region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

350 out of 572 pupils studied offline. 222 cases or 38.8% are not school-related cases, it said in a statement.

Coronavirus cases were recorded in 135 schools of the region. As a result, 297 classes were put under quarantine.

The most COVID-19 cases were reported in the towns of Rudny, Lisakovsk, Zhitikara, and Mailin district.

98 cases were registered in students of universities and colleges so far.