COVID-19: 15 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 23, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 6,119 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 516,117 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 441,437 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.