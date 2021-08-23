COVID-19: 16 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 23, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map, cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «red zone».

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the COVID-19 «green zone».

The country is still in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, 6,314 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,097 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.



