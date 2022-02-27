EN
    11:43, 27 February 2022

    COVID-19: 2 cities, 13 regions in ‘green’ zone in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no regions in the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 27 February, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    There are no regions of Kazakhstan in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    The majority of regions, including Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 351 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,302,059 nationwide.


