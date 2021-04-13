COVID-19: 2 cities, 6 regions in Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two cities and six regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of April 13, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 273,825 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 235,862 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.