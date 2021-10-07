EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:50, 07 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 2 cities and 2 regions still in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 7, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The city of Shymkent, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    The low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ includes Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,063 new coronavirus cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!