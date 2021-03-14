EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:43, 14 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 2 cities still in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 14, 2021 the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’. As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is in the ‘yellow zone’.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!