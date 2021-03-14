COVID-19: 2 cities still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 14, 2021 the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’. As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is in the ‘yellow zone’.