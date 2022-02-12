EN
    10:40, 12 February 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 2 more regions go ‘green’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are still in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ as of today, February 12, 2022.

    Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone’. The city of Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Aktobe and Atyrau regions moved to the ‘green zone’ today.


