COVID-19: 2 regions in Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 8, the Kazakh capital and Karaganda region remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty city, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 768 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 395,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 369,024 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.