COVID-19: 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘yellow area’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow area’ as of today December 22, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.